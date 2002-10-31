TN GOVT.’S MOVE
I did not want to address this issue so early in my blog without laying important background information first, and I don’t get involved in politics, but as this is in the news I will address it briefly.
There is no such thing as a “forcible” conversion, and this is not
going on in modern India. Biblical Christianity has never believed in the legitimacy of “forced” “conversion,” nor has it ever practiced it. Non-biblical forms of Christianity (which really aren't Christian, deviating from the way of Christ) have sadly practiced this in times past, but thankfully those times are long over.
“Conversion” is not a term frequently used within biblical Christian theology. Technically, it means a change in heart—not the changing of a name or the performance of a ritual. People “convert” when they turn away from their sins and accept Jesus’ gift of salvation.
If you understand what it truly means to convert, then you know that this is something that is completely a personal choice
and not something that can be forced. How can one human being force another to change his/her heart?
A change of heart is a spiritual matter. If someone would “decides” to become a “Christian” out of impure motivations, then the “conversion” is not legitimate, the spiritual experience of being born again has not occurred, and it is all a sham. Biblical Christians (such as myself) who are most interested in evangelism, the spreading of the Good News of Jesus, recognize that any movement towards Christ must come from the heart. We really do want people to be saved, genuinely saved, so we are very concerned about the motivation for the profession of faith. We don’t want false “conversions” either.
One’s religion and spirituality is a personal choice, and it is so sad that the government feels the need to interfere in it, particularly in a state that has a 1,900-year-old Christian tradition. Freedom of speech and religion are the cornerstone of democracy, and everyone should have the right to exercise these however they want. If someone wants to change his religion every other week, it’s no one’s business but his own. Everyone should be able to freely explore and share different ideas and experiences, even religious ones, without fear of governmental persecution. That is the sign of a mature democracy.
Much more on all these issues later, so please check back soon. Remember, God loves you, and so do I.