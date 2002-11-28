Thursday, November 28, 2002

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
Today Americans observe the day of Thanksgiving. We and some other expatriates got together today to celebrate. Normally we Americans in India don't do anything special for distinctly U.S. holidays, but this one we always try to do something special.

Thanksgiving Proclamation
"Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may be then, as a day of thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe. And I do further recommend to my fellow-citizens aforesaid, that on that occasion they do reverently humble themselves in the dust, and from thence offer up penitent and fervent prayers and supplications to the great Disposer of events for a return of the inestimable blessings of peace, union, and harmony throughout the land which it has pleased Him to assign as a dwelling place for ourselves and for our posterity throughout all generations.

In testimony whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the United States to be affixed.

Done at the city of Washington, this twentieth day of October, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-four, and of the independence of the United States the eighty-ninth."

posted by IM at 6:35 AM

Wednesday, November 27, 2002

INTERESTING ARTICLE
This isn't totally relevant to our topic, but I thought it had some good insights on freedom of speech, religion, tolerance, and civil society.

All we have to do when we encounter ideas we don't like is say, "No, thank you."

Rod Dreher on Mary Stachowicz & Hate Crimes on National Review Online

posted by IM at 6:14 AM

Monday, November 25, 2002

POINTS OF CONTACT
It is commonly said that all religions are the same. I don't agree with that. Each faith has its own distinctive beliefs, some quite different from others, and it is disrespectful to ignore their unique teachings and blur them all together. Christianity and Hinduism, for example, have very different understandings of the nature of God. Although we both use the word "God," conceptually we mean different things by it. Recognizing these differences will contribute more to mutual understanding than pretending they do not exist.

However, religions are very similar in that they all seek to answer certain questions. Here are three points of contact that I have observed between all religions:

1.DEATH. All religions seek to understand death. Why do people die? What happens after we die? Is there any way to avoid death or escape its finality? In my opinion, this is the prime religious question and a major inspiration for spiritual investigations.

2. ETHICS. All religions desire for the followers to have a higher ethical standard than non-religious people, and there are many points of agreement between different faiths as to what actions are ethical or moral.

Because of their high ethical standards, many religious people are accused of being hypocrites because they do not meet them. Actually, not meeting your own standards does not make you a hypocrite--how many of us consistently live up to our ideals? Rather, hypocrisy is found in holding others to a standard you refuse to hold yourself to.

3. MAN'S PROBLEM. By "man" I mean humanity collectively. Looking around, we realize something isn't quite right; the world does not seem to be what God meant for it to be. There is too much suffering, imperfection, sorrow. The cause of this is another major area of religious speculation. In Christianity, we believe the problem is sin, man's natural tendency to disobey God.

posted by IM at 12:22 AM

Sunday, November 10, 2002

OOPS.
I just changed some settings and it appears I lost some of my archives. Here are the links to the old entries. If they don't work, I'll repost some of them.

posted by IM at 7:23 PM

RANDOM THOUGHTS: LOVE & MARRIAGE
This past week my wife and I had the opportunity to share the story of our marriage with some visiting Americans. Like most Westerners, they were somewhat shocked when we told them it was an arranged marriage, then after we explained they thought, "Oh, that's neat." I'll even make a prediction: eventually arranged marriages will catch on in the West. It may not happen in our lifetimes, but it will eventually become an acceptable alternative.

Personally, I think either system--arranged marriage or love marriage--can work out all right. There are good love marriages and bad love marriages, the same with arranged marriages. As long as all the people involved--parents, grandparents, the boy, the girl--use wisdom, they can end up with a successful match.

There is one major difference between the two, and I don't know the reason why. It seems that people in arranged marriages fight less than people in love marriages. You wouldn't think that would be so, but that's what we've observed in the couples we know.

Any ideas as to why this might be so?

posted by IM at 7:08 PM

Sunday, November 03, 2002

HAPPY DIWALI
--to all who celebrate it. Have a safe and fun day!

(The crackers had me up at 5:15 this morning, but the sweets our neighbors gave us were oh-so-good.)

posted by IM at 4:48 PM