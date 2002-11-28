POINTS OF CONTACT

It is commonly said that all religions are the same. I don't agree with that. Each faith has its own distinctive beliefs, some quite different from others, and it is disrespectful to ignore their unique teachings and blur them all together. Christianity and Hinduism, for example, have very different understandings of the nature of God. Although we both use the word "God," conceptually we mean different things by it. Recognizing these differences will contribute more to mutual understanding than pretending they do not exist.



However, religions are very similar in that they all seek to answer certain questions. Here are three points of contact that I have observed between all religions:



1.DEATH. All religions seek to understand death. Why do people die? What happens after we die? Is there any way to avoid death or escape its finality? In my opinion, this is the prime religious question and a major inspiration for spiritual investigations.



2. ETHICS. All religions desire for the followers to have a higher ethical standard than non-religious people, and there are many points of agreement between different faiths as to what actions are ethical or moral.



Because of their high ethical standards, many religious people are accused of being hypocrites because they do not meet them. Actually, not meeting your own standards does not make you a hypocrite--how many of us consistently live up to our ideals? Rather, hypocrisy is found in holding others to a standard you refuse to hold yourself to.



3. MAN'S PROBLEM. By "man" I mean humanity collectively. Looking around, we realize something isn't quite right; the world does not seem to be what God meant for it to be. There is too much suffering, imperfection, sorrow. The cause of this is another major area of religious speculation. In Christianity, we believe the problem is sin, man's natural tendency to disobey God.

